DuJour Select: DuJour Media Jason Binn Celebrates Successful 12th Anniversary Cover Party with Star-Studded After-Party and Record Turnout

Following a night of glamour and celebration at The Venue, The Hard Rock Hotel New York, DuJour Media proudly concludes its 12th Anniversary Cover Party with an electrifying after-party that drew industry luminaries and influencers alike.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of acclaimed actress and humanitarian, Eva Longoria, who graced the cover of DuJour's milestone anniversary issue. Her charismatic presence and unwavering support for DuJour's commitment to cultural influence and excellence resonated throughout the event.

"The after-party was a perfect culmination of an unforgettable evening celebrating DuJour's 12th anniversary," said Jason Binn, Founder and CEO of DuJour Media. "Eva Longoria's presence added a special touch of elegance and significance to the festivities, highlighting DuJour's continued dedication to curating the best in luxury lifestyle and entertainment."

Jason Binn, Dr. Richard Firshein, Eva Longoria, & Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design

The post-event reception, held amidst the vibrant ambiance of The Venue, featured exclusive performances, culinary delights, and networking opportunities that underscored DuJour's status as a premier platform for cultural commentary and luxury lifestyle content.

Guests mingled with industry leaders and influencers, enjoying an evening filled with memorable moments and celebrating DuJour's legacy as a tastemaker in the media industry. The record turnout further solidified DuJour Media's reputation for hosting events that bring together the most influential voices in fashion, entertainment, and beyond.

About DuJour Media:

DuJour Media is a dual audience luxury lifestyle media company focused on our community's passions and interests including fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, wine and

spirits. This content resonates with the most affluent and influential readers and consumers in the country representing over 70 percent of the nation's wealth, purchasing power and influence.

