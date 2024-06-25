Product Creation Studio Partners With PatchClamp Medtech Inc. to Develop Revolutionary Dural Repair System

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2024 / Product Creation Studio (PCS), a premier provider of engineering and design services, is excited to announce a new partnership with PatchClamp Medtech Inc. (PMI). This collaboration focuses on developing PatchClamp's novel dural repair graft placement system, designed to address the challenges of durotomy-perforations in the dura during cranial and spinal surgeries-which can lead to severe complications if not properly sealed.





PatchClamp Medtech Inc. - Neurosurgery and Spinal Procedure Device - Seattle, WA

The PatchClamp device quickly and effectively provides an immediate watertight seal for dura openings encountered in MIS and open surgical procedures. This prevents the leakage of cerebrospinal fluid, which frequently leads to serious complications.

The innovative PatchClamp device, facilitated by PCS's development expertise, is designed to utilize a unique graft-clasp to enable safe and immediate watertight sealing of durotomies. This device aims to improve outcomes in minimally invasive and open craniospinal procedures. This single-hand disposable applicator allows surgeons to work in constrained spaces. This new system addresses the limitations of direct dural repair by incorporating 3D-printed components and commercially available bioresorbable materials, providing proof of concept through in vitro and in vivo testing.

A testament to this groundbreaking collaboration, PatchClamp Medtech Inc. has been awarded the highly competitive NIH SBIR award by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), recognizing the potential impact of their technology on neurosurgical procedures. Further validating their innovation, PatchClamp has secured patents in the United States and Japan.

Dr. Marc Mayberg, co-founder of PatchClamp Medtech Inc., emphasized the technology's impact, stating, "Our device is not just a step forward in neurosurgical technology; it is a leap towards fundamentally changing how surgeons approach dural repairs. Achieving a watertight seal in a challenging surgical environment enhances patient safety and recovery, setting a new standard in surgical care."

Scott Thielman, Chief Technology Officer at Product Creation Studio, commented on the partnership, "Working with the PatchClamp team has been inspiring. Their groundbreaking approach to surgical repair meshes perfectly with our mission to accelerate medical technology development that advances the field and improves patient outcomes."

Disclaimer: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved this device.

About Product Creation Studio

Located in Seattle, Washington, Product Creation Studio has been an innovation accelerator since 1999, transforming ideas into market-ready products. With extensive expertise in medical devices, life science tools, industrial equipment, and consumer products, PCS is dedicated to enhancing user experience and expediting time to market for groundbreaking technologies.

Learn more: https://www.productcreationstudio.com/

About PatchClamp Medtech Inc.

PatchClamp Medtech Inc. is a medical device company enhancing surgical outcomes in neurosurgery and spinal procedures. With a commitment to innovation and patient safety, PatchClamp is developing novel devices that enable safe and immediate watertight repair and sealing of durotomies encountered during minimally invasive and open craniospinal procedures. Their technologies address the challenges of durotomy repair, offering neurosurgeons a solution to prevent complications related to cerebrospinal fluid leaks.

Learn more: https://www.patchclamp.tech/

