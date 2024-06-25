Kuros Biosciences AG
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, June 25, 2024 - Kuros Biosciences, a leader in next generation bone healing technologies, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed manuscript that details the clinical data of its MAXA Level 1 prospective, multi-center, randomized, intra-patient controlled clinical study in Spine1.
"We are extremely pleased to share the results of the MAXA study with the medical community," said Moyo C. Kruyt, MD, PhD, lead researcher in the MAXA study. "The MAXA study demonstrates for the first time that an advanced synthetic bone substitute likely performs better than the current gold standard autograft in a challenging posterolateral fusion location."
Chris Fair, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said, "Kuros is committed to supporting clinical research and providing evidence-based solutions for next generation bone healing technologies. This study's acceptance and publication in Spine is proof of that commitment." Fair continued, "We commend Professor Kruyt and his team for their independent efforts and their desire to provide the spine community and their patients with a robust level 1 study that supports the use of MagnetOs for difficult to treat patients and highlights a viable alternative to autograft."
The publication, which includes additional details such as study design, patient demographics, inclusion/exclusion criteria, and complications reported in the study, can be accessed on the Spine website and is also available on the Kuros Biosciences website.
1. Stempels, H. et al., "Efficacy of biphasic calcium phosphate ceramic with a needle-shaped surface topography versus autograft in instrumented posterolateral spinal fusion: A randomized trial." Spine. June 17, 2024. https://doi.org/10.1097/BRS.0000000000005075
About the MAXA Trial
The MAXA clinical trial was funded via an unrestricted research grant from Kuros Biosciences. Unrestricted research grants provide funding to clinical investigators with an interest in advancing the knowledge and understanding of certain technologies. These grants are donations in the form of flexible funding that can be directed toward whatever program, project, or expense the investigator chooses.
