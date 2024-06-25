Appointment of Mr. Pierre Bastid as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed Mr. Alexandre Conroy, who has resigned for personal reasons

Retirement of Mr. André Muller, independent director, following his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure (the "Company" or "CARMAT"), announces the appointment of Mr. Pierre Bastid, Director, as Chairman of the Board of CARMAT, replacing Mr. Alexandre Conroy, who has resigned for personal reasons; and the retirement of Mr. André Muller, Director, following his appointment as CEO of Idorsia.

A seasoned industrialist and entrepreneur, Mr. Pierre Bastid knows CARMAT very well, having served on its Board as a director since 2018. He is also one of the Company's main shareholders via the LOHAS and Les Bastidons entities, which he controls, and which together hold 13.5% of the Company's share capital. Since taking a stake in CARMAT back in 2016, Mr. Pierre Bastid has participated in each of the capital increases carried out by the Company.

Following these changes, CARMAT's Board of Directors, now chaired by Pierre Bastid, consists of 10 members, including 5 independent.

Pierre Bastid, Chairman of CARMAT's Board of Directors,comments: "I'm delighted to take over as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CARMAT, whose Aeson® artificial heart is absolutely unique and carries immense potential. The entire Board and I are fully mobilized alongside the CARMAT teams, and determined to pursue and accelerate the Company's commercial development over the coming months. We are all driven by a common goal: bring a solution to the ever-increasing number of patients suffering from advanced biventricular heart failure."

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT,concludes: "I would like to thank Alexandre Conroy for accompanying CARMAT during a particularly intense period for the Company, as well as André Muller for giving us the opportunity to benefit from his experience and advice for over 4 years. I am also delighted that Pierre Bastid, whose support has been unfailing since 2016, is taking over as Chairman of CARMAT. His many entrepreneurial successes, industrial expertise and commitment will be invaluable assets for our Company."

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy.

