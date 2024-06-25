Anzeige
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
25.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
Evrima Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25

25 June 2024

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA) is pleased to announce that's its Annual General Meeting "AGM") will be held at Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT on Friday 19 July 2024 at 3 p.m.

The AGM notice has been posted to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com
Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com

Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):
David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400


