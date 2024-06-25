Evrima Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
25 June 2024
Evrima plc
("Evrima" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Evrima (AQSE: EVA) is pleased to announce that's its Annual General Meeting "AGM") will be held at Warnford Court, 29 Throgmorton Street, London, EC2N 2AT on Friday 19 July 2024 at 3 p.m.
The AGM notice has been posted to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://evrimaplc.com/.
The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.
Enquiries:
Company:
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com
Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com
Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):
David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400