Das Instrument M5S DE000A0H1GY2 H2 CORE AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2024

The instrument M5S DE000A0H1GY2 H2 CORE AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2024



Das Instrument C9F US1696561059 CHIPOTLE MEX.GR. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2024

The instrument C9F US1696561059 CHIPOTLE MEX.GR. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2024



Das Instrument RI7 FR0000075954 RIBER S.A. INH. EO -,16 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2024

The instrument RI7 FR0000075954 RIBER S.A. INH. EO -,16 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2024



Das Instrument 09B NL0010733960 LASTMINUTE.COM NV EO-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2024

The instrument 09B NL0010733960 LASTMINUTE.COM NV EO-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2024



Das Instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.06.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.06.2024

The instrument YZCA CNE1000004Q8 YANKUANG ENERGY GR.H YC 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.06.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 26.06.2024

