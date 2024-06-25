Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
25.06.24
09:03 Uhr
26,340 Euro
-0,010
-0,04 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,36026,40009:52
26,37026,39009:52
PR Newswire
25.06.2024 08:42 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Wesko Locks in Canada

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Wesko Locks Ltd, a Canadian manufacturer and supplier of electronic and specialty locks.

"I am very pleased to welcome Wesko Locks into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Wesko Locks has an extensive portfolio that complements our current high-security products and solutions," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Their focus on high quality, innovative products and excellent customer service reflects our values and I'm excited for them to be part of ASSA ABLOY."

Wesko Locks was founded in 1990 and has some 70 employees. The main office and factory are located in Mississauga, close to Toronto, Canada.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MCAD 22 (approx. MSEK 170) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-wesko-locks-in-canada,c4005739

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4005739/2882440.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/assa-abloy-logo-door,c3314033

ASSA ABLOY logo door

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-wesko-locks-in-canada-302181290.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.