Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver a tissue machine to Andhra Paper in India

ESPOO, Finland, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet is to deliver an Advantage DCT100HS tissue line to Andhra Paper Limited for its Kadiyam mill in Andhra Pradesh, India. The new line is optimized to enhance production and reduce environmental footprint. The start-up is scheduled for the end of 2025.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the second quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"This strategic investment proves our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. The decision to invest in cutting-edge technology from Valmet underscores our dedication to enhancing our production capabilities while reducing our environmental footprint. The new tissue machine will leverage advanced engineering and design to maximize efficiency and productivity, ensuring that we continue to deliver high-quality products to our valued customers," says Mukesh Jain, Executive Director, Andhra Paper Limited.

"It is a privilege to cooperate with Andhra Paper and deliver them world leading Valmet Advantage DCT technologies. We are looking forward to working together to make the new tissue line successful," says Jenny Lahti Samuelsson, Vice President Tissue Mills Sales, Paper business line, Valmet.

"We are very proud to be chosen as the supplier and partner for Andhra Paper's expansion. The order reaffirms our position as a leader in the tissue industry, empowering us to maintain a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets," says Timo Honkanen, Vice President, Paper Business, Asia Pacific, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise an Advantage DCT 100HS tissue machine equipped with an OptiFlo TIS II headbox and an Advantage Steel Yankee Dryer. The machine will feature Advantage tissue technologies, including an Advantage ReDry, an Advantage ViscoNip Press, a gas heated AirCap hood, rewinders and process equipment. In addition, the delivery includes Valmet's automation with Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) and Valmet IQ Quality Control System (QCS).

The tissue machine will have a paper width on reel of 2,850 mm, a maximum operating speed of 6,560 ft/min (2000 m/min), and a yearly capacity of 35,000 tons of high-quality tissue grades dedicated for bath, towel, facial and napkin products.

About the customer

Andhra Paper Limited is one of the largest integrated paper and pulp manufacturers in India. Established in 1964, the company produces writing, printing and copier papers for export and domestic markets. Their production facilities at Rajahmundry and Kadiyam have a total production capacity of 240,000 TPA. The company has around 2,500 employees.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

