An industry plagued by deceptive practices is now verifying salespeople via the Recheck platform. From pv magazine USA Leading residential solar industry financers and the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA) are partnering with Recheck, a newly launched platform designed to create a registry of residential solar salespeople and vet their conduct. Residential solar has long struggled with aggressive sales tactics that have led to negative customer experiences. Many installers outsource their sales efforts to third parties, which can create a disconnect between sales promises and installation ...

