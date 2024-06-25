UK-based solar and energy storage developer Elements Green has secured planning consent for its Staythorpe Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in the UK. The system will be colocated with a massive 800 MW solar farm. From pv magazine ESS News site UK developer Elements Green has received planning permission for its 360 MW/720 MWh Staythorpe BESS project located to the northwest of Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, in the UK. The project is slated to be commissioned in August 2026 and is expected to have an operational life of 40 years. "We are preparing to begin construction and bring ...

