RoslinCT, a leading cell and gene therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Sir Peter Mathieson MB BS (Hons), PhD, FRCP, FRCPE, FMedSci, FRSE, FRSA and Alexander Vos as new Non-Executive Directors.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson brings an exceptional wealth of experience in higher education, medical research, and organisational leadership. Currently serving as the Principal of the University of Edinburgh since 2018, Sir Peter also holds Honorary Professorships in Medicine at the Universities of Edinburgh, Hong Kong, and Bristol. His illustrious career includes notable roles such as President of the University of Hong Kong (2014-18) and Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Dentistry at the University of Bristol (2008-14). Sir Peter was knighted in the 2023 New Year Honours for his services to higher education, reflecting his significant contributions to the field. Additionally, Sir Peter has held numerous non-executive and trustee roles, including positions with the Renal Association, Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE), Scottish Funding Council, and Newbattle Abbey College Trust. His career highlights also include tenure as an honorary consultant nephrologist with a clinical interest in autoimmune diseases and renal transplantation. He has led a significant research group in Bristol and contributed extensively to medical education and clinical research, particularly in Africa. His publication record includes 327 works, covering clinical trials, laboratory research, and societal matters, and he has been a driving force in academic careers both in the UK and internationally.

Alexander Vos is a biotech leader with 30 years of experience, specializing in biopharmaceuticals and cell gene therapy. He started at McKinsey Co. and held executive roles at Genzyme Therapeutics Europe. He was CEO of MediService AG, PAION AG's Deputy-CEO and COO, and led PharmaCell BV to a successful sale to Lonza. Vos also served as CEO of VarmX and VectorY, setting strategy and raising significant funds for these companies. Currently, he sits on several biotech boards and is a Venture Partner at BioGeneration Ventures. He holds an MS in Pharmacy and Pharmacology and an MBA from Stanford University. Alexander Vos's proven leadership in advancing innovative therapies and achieving successful exits for investors will be invaluable to RoslinCT. His skills in biotech strategy development, operations, and M&A will complement the existing strengths of the board.

"We are excited to welcome both Professor Sir Peter Mathieson and Alexander Vos to our Board," said Geoffrey Hamilton Fairley, Executive Chairman of the RoslinCT Group. "Sir Peter's extensive experience in academic leadership and his proven track record in advancing medical research and education, combined with Alexander's strategic insight and wealth of experience in biotech and cell and gene therapy, align perfectly with RoslinCT's mission. Their combined expertise will be instrumental as we continue to develop and manufacture cutting-edge cell and gene therapies."

"I am honoured to join RoslinCT at such an exciting time for the company and the field of cell and gene therapy," said Sir Peter Mathieson. "I look forward to contributing to RoslinCT's innovative efforts to bring life-saving therapies to patients worldwide."

Alexander Vos added, "I am excited to be part of RoslinCT's journey and to support its mission to advance cell and gene therapies. The company is at the forefront of groundbreaking science, and I am eager to contribute to its continued success."

About RoslinCT

RoslinCT is a leading global contract development and manufacturing services organization (CDMO) focused on Advanced Cell and Gene Therapies. Established in 2006 and built upon the ground-breaking technology cloning of Dolly the Sheep at the Roslin Institute in 1997, RoslinCT has harnessed cutting-edge science to advance the development of human medicines. With a remarkable heritage in the field, the company has achieved significant milestones. These include being among one of the first in the world to produce clinical-grade human pluripotent stem cells. In collaboration with the partners, RoslinCT also developed the first CRISPR-edited cell therapy product for a major inherited disorder, taking it from early development to commercialisation.

Equipped with 22 purpose-built cGMP cell therapy processing suites in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Hopkinton, Massachusetts, RoslinCT provides innovative process and analytical development, cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing for a range of cell types for both autologous and allogeneic processes, and cGMP iPSC cell line development, gene editing, and differentiation.

With tailored CDMO solutions, RoslinCT enables partners to efficiently progress from development to commercialisation and deliver life-saving Cell and Gene Therapies worldwide. RoslinCT is a GHO Capital portfolio company. Discover more about our services at www.roslinct.com

