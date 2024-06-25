Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN6P | ISIN: FI4000153515 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
25.06.24
09:20 Uhr
0,626 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYAB OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYAB OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6180,63409:20
GlobeNewswire
25.06.2024 09:10 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NYAB Oyj (under cross-border conversion and name change to NYAB AB) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NYAB Oyj, Finnish company registration
number 2393685-6, fulfils the existing listing requirements on Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market Sweden. 

Provided that NYAB Oyj is converted to a Swedish public limited liability
company (NYAB AB) and applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to
be 28th June 2024. 

The company has 712,993,008 shares as per today's date.



Short name:               NYABSE         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 712,993,008       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0022242434      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             340414         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      TBD           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name          
------------------------------
50  Industrials       
------------------------------
5010 Construction & Materials
------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on
+4686042255.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.