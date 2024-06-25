Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of NYAB Oyj (under cross-border conversion and name change to NYAB AB) on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that NYAB Oyj, Finnish company registration number 2393685-6, fulfils the existing listing requirements on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden. Provided that NYAB Oyj is converted to a Swedish public limited liability company (NYAB AB) and applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be 28th June 2024. The company has 712,993,008 shares as per today's date. Short name: NYABSE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 712,993,008 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022242434 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 340414 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: TBD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------------ 50 Industrials ------------------------------ 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +4686042255.