Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that its second-generation ARM-X anti-cancer vaccine is therapeutically effective against pre-established ovarian cancer (ID8 model) when combined with the anti-PD-1 immune-checkpoint inhibitor.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8000/214171_cc2e2f8084a9e943_002full.jpg

Using Defence's Accum® platform, the Company previously demonstrated that AccuTOX® treatment of MSCs results in the induction of antigen cross-presentation capacity (ARM-X cells), which can mount potent anti-tumoral responses in animal pre-clinical models. This was previously achieved using various cancer models including solid T-cell lymphoma, melanoma and pancreatic cancer. Defence just completed an additional study where animals with pre-established ovarian cancer responded to a combination therapy including ARM-X and anti-PD-1. The latter group prolonged animal survival beyond 80 days post-vaccination, and it led to a complete response in almost all treated animals as shown in Figure 1.

"This is the 4th cancer model that we efficiently targeted using our ARM-X antic-cancer vaccine. The purpose of testing our vaccine in various models is to highlight how ARM-X can be adapted to the needs of any patient, no matter the type of cancer, given that we have access to a tumor biopsy," says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.

One of the major advantages of Defence's ARM-X vaccine is the need of lower antigen amounts to manufacture the vaccine. This is important as it avoids the need of a big tumor sample in the vaccine generation. Defence is currently testing its ARM-X vaccine on colon as an additional indication. These results will set the target indication for the Phase I-IIa trials, and it also shows how versatile and adaptable can the ARM-X anti-cancer vaccine be.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded clinical-stage biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUM® technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/defence-therapeutics

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214171

SOURCE: Defence Therapeutics Inc.