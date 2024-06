Waaree Energies says it has obtained a contract to supply its p-type bifacial solar modules for a 412. 5 MW project that Acciona Energy is developing in Rajasthan, India. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has secured a contract to supply its bifacial solar modules for Spanish developer Acciona Energy's 412. 5 MWp project in Rajasthan, India. The contract was awarded by Acciona Energy's subsidiary, Juna Renewable Energy. The utility-scale solar project will be built in Kawani, Bikaner district. It is set for commissioning in March 2025. The project will feature Waaree's p-type bifacial ...

