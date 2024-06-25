AMSilk to showcase its biofabricated yarns at Europe's largest trade show, Première Vision Paris

NEURIED, Germany, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSilk GmbH ("AMSilk"), a global leader in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces that it will be making its first appearance at Première Vision Paris, the largest textile trade show in Europe, from the 2-4 July 2024.

Première Vision Paris, an international event for creative and eco-responsible fashion professionals, attracts the industry's leading decision makers from the most successful brands and designers in Europe and beyond. This gives AMSilk the opportunity to showcase its advanced biofabricated yarns to a targeted audience of key stakeholders in the textile industry.

As the only Company to have succeeded in producing continuous filament yarns from spider silk proteins, AMSilk is now ready for commercialisation and the fair provides an important opportunity to showcase how the Company is redefining the boundaries of bio-based materials.

AMSilk's participation in Première Vision Paris follows on from its trade show debut at Pitti Immagine Filati in Florence, Italy.

Benoit Cugnet, Head of Fiber Business at AMSilk, commented: "Première Vision is the largest textile fair in Europe and it functions as a launch pad for those companies and innovators attempting to shape the future of the textile industry. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to contribute to these discussions and exhibit our industry leading advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins."

Members of AMSilk's team will be at Première Vision Paris, please reach out to set up a meeting or come along to its stand to learn more about its advanced biomaterials.

Première Vision Paris, Paris, France

2-4 July 2024

Attending: Benoit Cugnet, Romy Straeng, Lucille Wepierre

Exhibition Location: PARIS NORD VILLEPINTE

Exhibition Section: SMART CREATION/ 6S6

About AMSilk

AMSilk is a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins. Using a patented technology platform, protected by a best-in-class patent portfolio, we are pushing boundaries in the field of bio-based materials.

At AMSilk, we turn man-made proteins into formulations, including fibers and yarns, hydrogels and silk powder. The high-performance qualities of our material enable a wide range of applications in the textile, homecare, biomedical, and automobile industries and bring breakthrough benefits for products and customers.

AMSilk's materials go beyond earlier bio replacements; they can be tailored to specific market or product requirements, are biodegradable according to international standards and have a significantly lower CO2 greenhouse gas emission and less land and water use compared to many other protein fibers.

The Company has already collaborated with industry-leading global companies and plans to continue partnering with enterprises worldwide to pursue the vision of enabling true change through intelligent biotech materials.

For more information, please visit www.amsilk.com

