Mytilineos recently announced a company name change to Metlen Energy & Metals. The decision to rebrand is in line with its strategy of establishing a strong international identity. It also confirmed its intention to examine an international listing, including on the London Stock Exchange. We profile Metlen and examine how it could look in the context of an LSE listing. It would rank c 90th in the LSE's largest index firms on market capitalisation and c 50th based on earnings, indicating potential re-rating upside. Metlen is a c€5bn market capitalisation firm listed in Athens with two core pillars: an integrated Energy business (power generation and distribution, a high-growth renewables business and gas supply and trading) and Metals (Europe's largest integrated bauxite, alumina and aluminium producer).

