Chinese solar cell maker Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology plans to build a 10 GW factory in Oman to produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells. Shenzhen-listed Chinese solar cell manufacturer Hainan Drinda New Energy Technology said it has signed an agreement with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to build a 10 GW cell manufacturing facility in Oman. The total investment for the project is approximately CNY 5. 078 billion ($699. 4 million). Drinda's wholly-owned subsidiary, JTPV - a major independent cell supplier listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange - will build the factory. ...

