The move follows failed efforts at Intersolar to find an investor or buyer. The manufacturer of micro inverters filed for insolvency right at the end of the trade fair. From pv magazine Germany Taking part as an exhibitor at the Intersolar Europe trade fair last week at the start of the The smarter E Europe industry event in Munich last week, Solarnative had accelerated the search for a financier with an unusually open statement: They were presenting themselves "on a silver platter" at the trade fair in view of the fact that "all potential interested parties or investors are more or less directly ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...