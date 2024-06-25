Bengaluru, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - India's first Cardano Hackathon CardanoCodex returns with a renewed vision and expanded scope for 2024. Following a highly successful debut, the Hackathon has evolved from a small competition to an expansive platform for developer engagement within the Indian Web3 landscape. This year's event is set to build upon its strong foundation, fostering extensive partnerships and collaborative efforts to further drive the development of Cardano in India.

About CardanoCodex

CardanoCodex began last year as a three-month initiative aimed at uplifting and engaging India's vast and diverse developer community. The inaugural event successfully engaged over 2,000 students and 800 developers. Building on this success, the 2024 edition aims to reach even more minds and nurture groundbreaking ideas, furthering Cardano's adoption and development in India's web3 sector.

Vision for CardanoCodex 2024

Powered by Cardano funding engine Project Catalyst and moderated by Nucast Labs, CardanoCodex 2024 is set to run from July to September. The event invites developers across India to get engaged with Cardano, to innovate and to showcase their development skills to help drive the Cardano ecosystem forward.

Despite being one of the largest developer bases globally, the Cardano ecosystem in India was still in its early stages until last year. We saw a significant level of interest in last year's Hackathon. The ultimate vision is to propel Cardano to the forefront of this rapidly growing developer community, establishing it as a key player in the Indian tech landscape.

New Opportunities for Web3 Developers

The Indian web3 developer community is growing at a rapid pace. Competition in the EVM space is increasing and developers in India are not getting the opportunities they deserve. Cardano introduces a new alternative with an evolving landscape. The ongoing introduction of comprehensive developer tooling is simplifying the process of building in the ecosystem which makes it attractive to developers looking for a new environment. Additionally, Cardano's governance phase, Voltaire, is about to unlock a $1.5 billion ADA treasury which will foster even more growth and innovation within the ecosystem. Furthermore, developers can code in any major language such as Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Rust, etc., removing any major learning curve hurdles.

What's New This Year

This year's expanded Hackathon will encompass an ambitious India-wide tour featuring partnerships with some of the prominent Cardano companies, developer guilds such as Google developer groups, India's leading exchanges and DAOs in 5 cities to host events, workshops, and networking sessions. Roadshows will be hosted in five major cities: Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. The event will culminate in Bangalore with the presence of some of India's leading Web3 Venture Capital firms.

Prizes and Opportunities

Participants have much to look forward to, with attractive prizes for the top three teams:

1st Place: 8 Lakhs INR

2nd Place: 3 Lakhs INR

3rd Place: 1.5 Lakhs INR

*Prizes will be distributed in ADA, the below conversion is based on an average rate of 0.40 USD

Additionally, the top 10 teams will have opportunities for mentorship and potential funding from the $15 million USD Project Catalyst Fund, The largest decentralized innovation funds in the world.

Mentor Network and Partners

Participants will benefit from a vast network of strong Cardano mentors such as IOG, Emurgo Academy, NMKR, CardanoSpot, TrivolveTech and DCSpark. These mentors will bring extensive knowledge and experience to support developers throughout the Hackathon. We are also collaborating with leading Indian cryptocurrency exchanges like WazirX, CoinDCX, Coinstore, and more than six local Web3 DAOs across India. CardanoCodex 2024 will be one of the most impactful Cardano events and it's being made possible thanks to the vision and support from some of the most key businesses within the Cardano Ecosystem and the Indian Web3 Community.

"Cardano Codex Hackathon aims to support Indian developer communities through workshops across various cities. EMURGO remains committed to growing Cardano adoption within India through robust infrastructure, engaging hackathons, comprehensive education, and strategic investments.", stated Nikhil Joshi, COO, EMURGO.

"We are excited to partner with Cardano to support the next wave of web3 developers in India. As firm believers of educational initiatives and experiential learning, we are looking forward to the event and the ideas of potential developers." - Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX

Sricharan G., Founder and CEO of Nucast Labs, remarked, "We are thrilled to bring Cardano to the forefront of the Indian Web3 ecosystem. Our goal is to empower developers and startups to create groundbreaking solutions leveraging Cardano that can revolutionize industries and improve lives. This Hackathon is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Indian Web3 space."

Timeline and Registration

The Hackathon timeline is structured to maximize engagement and productivity, moving from the application stage to submission, workshops, mentorship, and culminating with the announcement of results. Innovators are invited to register now to be part of Cardano Community. For registration and more information, visit cardanocodex.xyz.

