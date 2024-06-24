Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: A2P4CK | ISIN: CA83419D2014
NASDAQ
20.06.24
21:59 Uhr
2,890 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2024 22:36 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solaris Resources: Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2024, have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company; and
  • Re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

A summary of the results is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes ForVotes Withheld
Number%Number%
Richard Warke97,433,27494.595,574,1345.41
Daniel Earle97,048,91794.225,958,4915.78
Poonam Puri101,290,22298.331,717,1861.67
Donald R. Taylor85,079,11282.6017,928,29617.40
Kevin Thomson101,150,49498.201,856,9141.80
Ron Walsh83,486,67681.0519,520,73218.95
Appointment of Auditors104,674,14799.90106,7860.10


On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203
Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a world class copper resource with expansion and discovery potential at its Warintza Project in Ecuador; a series of grass roots exploration projects with discovery potential in Peru and Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
