Solaris Resources: Solaris Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) ("Solaris" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Solaris' annual meeting of shareholders held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 9, 2024, have been approved. These matters included:



Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company; and

Re-appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the audit committee of the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

A summary of the results is provided below:

Name of Nominee



Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % Richard Warke 97,433,274 94.59 5,574,134 5.41 Daniel Earle 97,048,917 94.22 5,958,491 5.78 Poonam Puri 101,290,222 98.33 1,717,186 1.67 Donald R. Taylor 85,079,112 82.60 17,928,296 17.40 Kevin Thomson 101,150,494 98.20 1,856,914 1.80 Ron Walsh 83,486,676 81.05 19,520,732 18.95 Appointment of Auditors 104,674,147 99.90 106,786 0.10





On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations

Direct: 416-366-5678 Ext. 203

Email: jwagenaar@solarisresources.com

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a world class copper resource with expansion and discovery potential at its Warintza Project in Ecuador; a series of grass roots exploration projects with discovery potential in Peru and Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60% interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with a subsidiary of Teck Resources in Mexico.