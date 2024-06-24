Arvinas Inc.: Arvinas Appoints Andrew Saik as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

- Awards Mr. Saik an Inducement Grant in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) -



NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced the appointment of Andrew Saik to the role of Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer reporting to Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer, and President, John Houston, Ph.D.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Andrew as our new Chief Financial Officer," said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer, and President at Arvinas. "Andrew is a seasoned executive in biopharma finance with extensive experience in strategic financial leadership. His expertise in developing robust financial strategies will be invaluable as Arvinas builds out the financial systems and infrastructure necessary to transition to a commercial-stage biotech and continues to execute multiple ongoing clinical-stage programs to prepare for a Phase 3 data readout."

Mr. Saik has more than 20 years of biopharma finance experience, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. While at Intercept Pharmaceuticals, he led the effort to recapitalize the balance sheet by selling the international division for $450 million and then repurchasing $390 million in convertible debt with a combination of cash and stock. Prior to Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Saik was Chief Financial Officer of Vyne Therapeutics Inc., where he led a buildout of the company's finance department in the U.S., renegotiated debt obligations to provide the company with enhanced financial flexibility and helped raise over $135 million to fund operations. Prior to joining Vyne Therapeutics, Mr. Saik held CFO positions at PDS Biotechnology, Corp. (formerly Edge Therapeutics, Inc.), Vertice Pharma, LLC, and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, he was Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer at Endo Health Solutions, Inc., where he helped complete the acquisition of Paladin Labs and restructured $3 billion of debt into a new corporate structure.

"I am delighted to join this dynamic team and contribute to the company's future successes," said Mr. Saik. "Arvinas has a remarkable track record in pioneering targeted protein degradation, and I believe that my experience in developing commercial strategies and guiding financial operations at late-stage companies will be instrumental as Arvinas builds and scales the financial systems and infrastructure necessary to support its ambitious growth plans and ensure the company is well-positioned as it transitions towards commercialization. This is a pivotal time for the company, and I am excited to be a part of its promising future and help build on the incredible momentum to date."

In connection with the commencement of Mr. Saik's employment, Arvinas granted Mr. Saik an option to purchase 94,418 shares of common stock and a restricted stock unit award with respect to 61,409 shares of common stock on June 24, 2024, as an inducement material to entering into employment with Arvinas. The option and restricted stock units were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and not pursuant to Arvinas' 2018 Stock Incentive Plan.

The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price of $24.97 per share, which is equal to the closing price per share of Arvinas' common stock on the grant date. The option vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 75% of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, and the restricted stock unit award vests in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of Mr. Saik's employment start date until the fourth anniversary of Mr. Saik's start date, subject to his continued service with Arvinas through the applicable vesting dates.

