Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC (MPS Law) welcomes Isaiah A. Fishman as a partner in its commercial litigation and restructuring groups. Isaiah brings a broad array of experience handling business disputes, particularly those involving commercial real estate, corporate disputes, bankruptcy, and employment issues where he serves as the "outside inside counsel" for several clients.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC (MPS Law) welcomes Isaiah A. Fishman as a partner in its commercial litigation and restructuring groups. Isaiah brings a broad array of experience handling business disputes, particularly those involving commercial real estate, corporate disputes, bankruptcy, and employment issues where he serves as the "outside inside counsel" for several clients.

MPS Law Chicago and Schaumburg

MPS Law Logo in Chicago and Schaumburg

Fishman's arrival was enthusiastically welcomed by MPS Managing Partner William Mitchell. "Isaiah brings a strong background in litigation and commercial real estate and adds depth to both our employment litigation and bankruptcy and restructuring groups," Mitchell said. "We are delighted he chose to join the firm."

Prior to making the move to MPS, Fishman was most recently a Partner at a Chicago-based bankruptcy and litigation law firm, and also previously worked with MPS partners Charles Valente, Heather Kuhn O'Toole, and Frederick Kaplan, all of whom joined MPS in September 2023.

"Charles Valente and Heather Kuhn O'Toole were mentors to me and really taught me how to do my job well. I was fortunate to work with such exceptional attorneys early in my career," said Fishman. "I'm looking forward to working with them once again."

Isaiah is excited to be at MPS and its excellent cadre of first-rate attorneys. He looks forward to serving his clients with greater resources and additional opportunities for collaboration. He will split his time between the Schaumburg office and the Chicago office.

In a field where success is typically measured in terms of growth, Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle is that rare law firm where success is defined solely by the needs and satisfaction of the clients it serves. Founded in 1996, the firm maintains offices in Chicago and Schaumburg, with 40 attorneys working in 14 select practice areas focused on real estate, secured lending, litigation, and corporate law.

Contact Information

Mike Templeton

Marketing

mike@ma1440.com

847-971-1257

William Mitchell

Managing Partner

wmitchell@mpslaw.com

847-330-6044

SOURCE: Meltzer Purtill & Stelle LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.