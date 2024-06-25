Max Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Enters into Strategic Alliance With Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Alliance with Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd. ("Chapman") of Calgary, Alberta, a privately-owned leading international energy consultant, specifically targeting the first Natural Hydrogen discoveries in Canada.



Highlights:

The Strategic Alliance with Chapman positions MAX Power as first-mover leader among publicly traded companies in the emerging North American Natural Hydrogen sector;

Mr. Denis Brière, Chapman's VP-Engineering, is recognized as one of the world's leading petrophysicists and played a key role in the world's first Natural Hydrogen discovery;

The MAX Power-Chapman alliance is identifying, prioritizing, acquiring and preparing to explore the best Natural Hydrogen targets across Canada, while MAX Power also fast tracks its U.S. strategy.



Chapman helped confirm the world's first discovery of an accumulation of Natural Hydrogen gas in Mali, West Africa, last decade. That discovery, which quickly provided low-cost, emissions-free electricity for an entire village, was supported by the world's first-ever Hydrogen NI 51-101 report written by Chapman's Denis Brière.

Mr. Brière commented: "The fact that accumulations of Natural Hydrogen gas are now known to exist in the earth's subsurface has the potential to dramatically impact the hydrogen sector and the broader push for alternate energy sources. Additional discoveries have been made since Mali, generating momentum for this important new subset of the hydrogen sector."

Mr. Charlie Chapman, President of Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd. since 1985, commented: "We're very excited to have this strategic alliance with MAX Power Mining. Canada, from coast to coast, is ripe with Natural Hydrogen targets based on our proprietary knowledge, rich databases, and robust modeling. We have a head start and we are moving fast with MAX Power."

MAX Power, through its American subsidiary, has been developing an aggressive Natural Hydrogen strategy for the United States and looks forward to potential announcements around this shortly.

Mr. Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, commented: "This Strategic Alliance between MAX Power and Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Ltd. builds on our focus as a mineral exploration company to innovate and lead among our peers with respect to the decarbonization shift in North America. The MAX Power-Chapman alliance will further accelerate the awareness of the immense opportunity in Natural Hydrogen."

Benefits of Natural Hydrogen:

Accumulates naturally under the ground, generated by geological processes

Low carbon intensity - significantly lower emissions compared to manufactured hydrogen, 99% of which involves a mix of fossil fuels (source: IEA's Global Hydrogen Review 2023)

"End product" under the ground removes costly technological processes involved in manufactured hydrogen

Accumulations of Natural Hydrogen gas with dynamic flow rates have the potential to replenish perpetually

Very environmentally friendly - the purest, greenest hydrogen possible

Natural Hydrogen can be produced with no external energy or water inputs

Does not require fracking or hydraulic stimulation to be produced

Minimal surface disruption

Qualified Person

The technical information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Member of the Order of Geologists of Quebec and Senior Geologist and Exploration Manager for MAX Power Mining Corp. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. MAX Power is a first-mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector, through a Strategic Alliance with Calgary-based Chapman Hydrogen & Petroleum Engineering Ltd., and also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a recent diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona. MAX Power has also entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with the University of California Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) to develop state-of-the-art direct lithium extraction (DLE) technologies for brine resources.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to natural hydrogen, exploration and acquisition of natural hydrogen properties, and entering into a strategic alliance with third parties; ability to locate, discover and/or extract natural hydrogen from the subsurface, commentary as it relates to the opportune timing to carry out natural hydrogen exploration, and any anticipated increasing demand for natural hydrogen; any results and updates thereto as it relates to any future drill program, and the funding of that program; and upcoming press releases by the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. They are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of assay results and the drilling program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out its exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.