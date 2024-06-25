Scientists in Colombia have proposed to develop inverted perovskite solar cells with a hole transport layer based on indium-doped nickel oxide. The result is a champion device achieving an efficiency of 20. 06% and showing remarkable stability. A group of researchers at the Universidad de los Andes en Colombia have developed for the first time an inverted perovskite solar cell with a hole transport layer (HTL) based on nickel oxide (NiOx) layers doped with indium (In). Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", in which hole-selective contact p is at the bottom of intrinsic ...

