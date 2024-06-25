CIRRO Fulfillment expands with a new 33,000 sqm facility in Lichfield, enhancing UK and European operations

LICHFIELD, United Kingdom, June 25, 2024officially announces the opening of its 21st fulfillment center, Ergo Fradley 354, which is now operational in the well-established Fradley Park, Lichfield. The new facility spans 33,000 square meters.



Ergo Fradley 354 is a joint venture between NFU Mutual and Ergo Real Estate, it is a top-tier facility built to the highest standards, achieving EPC A, BREEAM Excellent and Planet Mark Certification, to allow for sustainable, reliable, and efficient operations. The facility is equipped with 50-meter secure yards, controlled access, and advanced surveillance systems to store the products more safely. With a 15-meter height, 50 KN/m² floor loading capacity, and 36 dock levelers, the facility offers spacious storage, accommodates heavy products and ensures fast product circulation.

The strategic location enables CIRRO Fulfillment to serve a densely populated region of over one million people within a 30-minute drive of Lichfield, Burton, and Birmingham. Situated on the A38, it offers excellent accessibility, quickly reaching the northern areas of Lichfield and the Midlands via the M6. Moreover, the M1 provides convenient access to the rest of the UK, including London in the south and Leeds in the north.

With this addition, CIRRO Fulfillment now operates 15 centers across the UK, totaling over 200,000 square meters of fulfillment space. On a broader scale, the inclusion of the new fulfillment center expands the company's footprint across 14 European countries, bringing the total storage capacity to over 500,000 square meters. This extensive network supports companies in scaling their e-commerce operations efficiently.

"We are excited to unveil the launch of our new fulfillment center in the UK," said Charles Lu, Head of Business Development at CIRRO Fulfillment Europe. "This expansion enhances our warehousing capacities, alleviates regional storage capacity pressures, and better serves the growing demands of the e-commerce market."

E-merchants seeking dependable and affordable fulfillment solutions, primarily for the UK and European markets, are encouraged to contact CIRRO Fulfillment to discuss their requirements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a018142-f460-45fe-8de6-b32df5b7ebf5