Javier Izcue, vice president SG Europe at Sungrow, tells pv magazine that Italy will install 30 GW of batteries by 2030, but notes that the boom is not looming in the near term, as previously predicted. Sungrow is bracing for lower-than-expected battery installations in Italy this year, due to a lack of certainty around its capacity market. Javier Izcue, vice president SG Europe at Sungrow, told pv magazine that installations will mostly be led by tenders for now. "Everybody is forecasting the boom to take place this year. From our perspective, we expect projects to take longer," said Izcue during ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...