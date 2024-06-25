Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Precious and Battery Metals Begins Drilling at La Corne South Project, Val D'or Quebec

Q Precious and Battery Metals Corp. ("QMET" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on the La Corne South project located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The first drill hole of this current campaign is positioned to test a TDEM conductive target and magnetic high that is coincident with sulphide mineralization intercepted in historic diamond drilling, containing significant copper, silver, with some zinc and gold values returned from core sampling (Falconbridge report GM 62134, also see QMET news releases dated April 16 and June 20, 2024).

The current drill program is expected to involve 7-9 drill holes of average 120-150 metres depth to test a number of targets on the property. The holes are generally designed to test geophysical anomalies for massive sulphide potential. The drill hole planning will advance dependent upon the results from each drill hole.

The geologic team, including Explo-Logik Inc. located in Val d'Or, will monitor the drilling to identify and sample mineralized intercepts, and to continue interpretation for targeting of future drill holes. Drill core logging and sampling will take place at the Explo-Logik facility in Val d'Or.

Q BATTERY METALS CORP

Q Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the La Corne South VMS + Pegmatite Lithium Project, McKenzie East Gold property, and the recently acquired Pontax Lithium and Versant rare earth elements (REE) properties.

