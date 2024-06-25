Gifa Inc Announces Update On Company's Ongoing Projects and Activities

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Gifa, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GIFA," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") (OTC PINK:GIFX) today announced an update on the company's ongoing projects and activities.

'We are pleased to announce that our real estate business has shown strong performance in the first quarter of 2024, positioning us well in the industry,' said Mr Kisa.

'The World Bank has projected a 2.7% growth for TRNC next year, further confirming that our investments and strategic directions are performing well. Consequently, our company intends to expand our portfolio by acquiring additional assets in this field.'

'Our team has completed the subdivision project on our 234 donum land in Karsiyaka and is now focusing on developing the villa project on the same land. The villa project will consist of luxury, modern villas with large gardens and high-quality amenities. We are excited to introduce this new project and provide our customers with the opportunity to own their ideal home in a stunning location. Our team is dedicated to provide exceptional design and construction quality in every aspect of the project. We will work closely with experts to ensure that each villa is built to the highest standards and meets the needs and desires of our future residents. We are confident that the villa project will be a great success and will further enhance the reputation of our company as a leading developer in the region,'said Mr Kisa

'Furthermore, we are continuously evaluating our business strategy and looking for ways to streamline our operations and improve efficiency. We are committed to delivering value to our shareholders, and are confident that our proactive approach will lead to continued success and growth in the future.'Mr Kisa added.

Mr Kisa said that their team is diligently working on auditing financial statements to ensure transparency and accuracy in their reporting. He also thanked his shareholders for their continued support and trust in their company.

