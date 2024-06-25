Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Appoints Paula Caldwell St-Onge to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Caldwell St-Onge to the Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Paula Caldwell St-Onge, B.Sc., MBA, ICD.D is an accomplished ambassador with over 30 years of experience working in the Canadian Government. She has significant experience in government administration, international relations, political risk, sustainable development, international trade, economic development and environmental sciences. Paula is the recipient of the Head of Public Service Award for Excellence in Public Policy and the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal.

Ms. Caldwell St-Onge began her career in Public Service in 1989 and held progressively more senior positions in the Federal Environmental Assessment Review Office, the Privy Council Office and Environment Canada. At Environment Canada she was the Director General for Environmental Assessment and Emergency Security Preparedness and Chief Enforcement Officer. In her tenure with Global Affairs Canada, Ms. Caldwell St-Onge held a range of senior positions including Canadian Ambassador to Haiti, Director General Pan-African Bureau, Minister Counsellor Trade for the Canadian Embassy in Mexico and Brazil and Head of Mission-Consul General for the South-Central USA (Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana). Paula's expertise includes bilateral trade, community relations, environmental and social impacts of major projects, and governance (ESG).

Paula Caldwell St-Onge holds a B.Sc. from Queens University and an MBA from Cumbria University, UK.

Blayne Johnson, Chairman of Calibre stated: "On behalf of the Board of Calibre Mining, I am very pleased to welcome Paula Caldwell St-Onge to the Calibre Board of Directors. Paula brings decades of experience in international business, government affairs, and environmental assessment. She has a track record of being a strong advocate for Canadian mining interests in Latin America, Mexico and Africa and she has won a public service award for streamlining Canadian mining regulations. Paula's experience, insight and international network will be of great value to Calibre as the Company advances towards becoming a mid-tier gold producer in the Americas."

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

