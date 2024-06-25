Hainan Airlines Holds Five-Star Rating for 13th Year, Secures Triple Win at World Award 2024

Alongside accolades for staff service and business class comfort, the carrier also celebrates a major safety milestone and expanded service offerings

LONDON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, SKYTRAX, the global airline and airport service evaluator, unveiled the World Award 2024 in London, UK, with Hainan Airlines receiving the prestigious SKYTRAX Five-Star Airline accolade for its exceptional services and products for the thirteenth consecutive year. The carrier also triumphs in three categories: Best Airlines in China, Best Airlines Staff Service in China, and Best Business Class Comfort Amenities. Ding Yongzheng, Chairman of HNA Aviation Group, attended the World Award Ceremony.

Edward Plaisted, Chairman of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Hainan Airlines on the fabulous achievement of winning the Best Airline in China award for a remarkable thirteenth time. Their success in winning the Best Airline Staff Service in China award is a great reward for both the management and front-line staff of Hainan Airlines. Their final award for the Best Business Class Airline Amenities underlines the importance they place upon providing business class customers with the highest comfort levels onboard flights."

Mr. Zhu Tao, Chairman of Hainan Airlines said,"We are deeply honored to receive three prestigious awards at the 2024 World Award. This recognition is not only for Hainan Airlines' consistent efforts in product innovation, but also for our staff. With forward looking concepts, Hainan Airlines works on innovative service models by technology and strives for eco-friendly operations. In the future, Hainan Airlines will promote this honor through five-star service, continuously pursuing excellence to provide travelers with safer, more convenient, comfortable, and environmentally friendly travel experiences."

Since joining the Liaoning Fangda Group, Hainan Airlines has begun a new chapter in its growth trajectory. By the end of February 2024, the airline had achieved a significant milestone of 10 million consecutive safe flight hours, earning the prestigious "Flight Safety Diamond Award" from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). Hainan Airlines has also intensified its route recovery efforts, expanding its route network and enhancing its service offerings. Its commitment to safe, efficient, and high-quality aviation services has garnered widespread praise and favor among travelers.

Hainan Airlines continues to bolster the recovery of international routes and to broaden its network. For the 2024 summer and autumn seasons, the airline will operate nearly 500 domestic routes and over 40 international and regional routes, providing service to multiple cities across Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and beyond.

The airline has consistently prioritized the utilization of cutting-edge technologies to facilitate hardware upgrades, enhancing its service capabilities through travel intelligence. Initiatives include the introduction of a nationwide baggage tracking system across 14 airports, the deployment of a 787-9 fleet with air-ground interconnection services that surpass the 3,000-meter altitude limitation for seamless network connectivity, and the launch of an intelligent customer service robot powered by big data and artificial intelligence technology. These innovations have enabled travelers to benefit from a range of enhanced services, including baggage inquiries, air-ground connectivity, and intelligent customer support.

Hainan Airlines and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) have partnered to introduce a new range of Chinese meals for Business Class passengers. The collaboration leverages the expertise of both companies in meal research, development, and in-flight catering. Additionally, Hainan Airlines has integrated Sofitel Hotels' exclusive MyBed bedding experience into its Business Class, a move that has contributed significantly to the airline's multiple victories in the Best Business Class Comfort Amenities category worldwide. To further streamline the travel experience, Hainan Airlines has enhanced its "Simplified Business" service, offering passengers greater convenience through self-service check-in, online check-in, and baggage tracking features. Moreover, the airline has launched its Pet Cabin Care service on select domestic flights departing from 23 cities, including Beijing, Haikou and Xi'an, among others. The service enables passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin, subject to certain restrictions.

Hainan Airlines is intensifying its commitment to environmental sustainability, viewing it as crucial for its strategic growth. In February 2024, the airline's initiative, "Green Aviation, Dream Flight - Hainan Airlines Green Aviation Construction," was recognized as a model project under the Belt and Road Initiative, reflecting its efforts to contribute to a low-carbon economy.

The airline continues to focus on innovation in its services and products, aiming to ensure a travel experience that aligns with its five-star rating-prioritizing safety, comfort, and convenience for its passengers. Through these efforts, Hainan Airlines not only seeks to enhance its customer offerings but also to position itself as a leader in sustainable aviation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447420/Photo_Ding_Yongzheng__Chairman_of_HNA_Aviation_Group__attended_the_World_Award_Ceremony__2024_in_Lon.jpg

