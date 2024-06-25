Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KPRX) has appointed Roger A. Goldberg, MD, MBA, a vitreoretinal surgeon at Bay Area Retina Associates (BARA) to its Scientific Advisory Board. As an advisor, Dr. Goldberg will contribute scientific insights and valued clinical perspectives to aid Kiora's development of new therapeutics to address retinal diseases with high unmet needs.

"As a surgical specialist in retinal disease, my clinical experiences highlight the need for novel and improved treatment options that reverse and/or modify the progression of vision threatening retinal diseases," said Dr. Goldberg. "Kiora's investigational drug, KIO-104, is one example of an asset with this potential given its ability to target overactive immune cells implicated in a wide range of retinal diseases including macular edema, uveitis, and inflammation related vision impairment. I look forward to contributing to Kiora's efforts to advance their technologies so that they may one day benefit as many patients as possible."

Dr. Goldberg has been an investigator in dozens of interventional retinal therapeutic clinical trials. His research has been published extensively including first-author publications in The New England Journal of Medicine, Ophthalmology, JAMA Ophthalmology, and American Journal of Ophthalmology (AJO). He serves as a reviewer for the AJO and Retina, and regularly serves as faculty at national and international meetings. Additionally, Dr. Goldberg co-founded and is currently on the board of directors of Emmecell, a clinical-stage ophthalmic-focused biotechnology company developing regenerative, cell-based therapies for eye diseases.

Eric Daniels, MD, MBA, Chief Development Officer of Kiora, emphasized the strategic importance of Dr. Goldberg's extensive research background and clinical expertise. "Dr. Goldberg's contributions will enhance our Company's goal to identify and translate innovative treatment options within the ophthalmic field. Retinal inflammation underpins vision loss in a wide range of sight threatening conditions. Starting with KIO-104, Dr. Goldberg's insight will aid in optimizing the development path of a potential first-in-class and clinically practical treatment option for the millions of patients diagnosed with retinal disease globally each year."

Dr. Goldberg graduated from both college and medical school at Yale University. He completed his residency in Miami at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, one of the nation's premier eye hospital and residency-training programs. He completed a fellowship in Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery at Tufts University and Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston. Dr. Goldberg is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is an active member of the American Society of Retinal Specialists, the Retina Society, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr Goldberg joins the existing members of Kiora's Scientific Advisory Board, including the following key thought leaders:

Dr Robert Casson, MD, PhD - Consultant Ophthalmologist at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and Head of the Ophthalmic Research Lab, University of Adelaide.

Dr Allen Ho, MD - Attending Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Director of Research at the Wills Eye Hospital, Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University and partner of Mid Atlantic Retina.

Dr Christine Kay, MD, PhD - Inherited Retinal Disease specialist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon at Vitreoretinal Associates in Gainesville, FL and Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida.

Dr Mark Pennesi, MD, PhD - Inherited Retinal Disease specialist and Director of Ophthalmic Genetics at Retina Foundation of the Southwest.

Dr Russell Van Gelder, MD, PhD - Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Washington, and a past president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Dr Charles Wykoff, MD, PhD - Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Director of Research at the Retina Consultants of Texas, and Chairman of the Research and Clinical Trials Subcommittee at the Retina Consultants of America.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase.

