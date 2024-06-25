WAV LLC: WAV Announces Distribution Agreement With TP-Link to Offer Fiber and Network Solutions Across the United States

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / WAV, a leading distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, announces their strategic distribution partnership with TP-Link USA, a leading provider of consumer, business, and service provider networking and fiber solutions.

This agreement aims to enhance TP-Link Omada and Aginet product availability and accelerate delivery to a broad range of service providers across the United States. With one of the largest and most consistent stocking positions throughout North America, WAV is well-equipped to distribute TP-Link's products.

"We're excited to partner with TP-Link to offer their solutions to our service provider customers," says Zach Hubeck, Executive Vice President of Marketing at WAV. "As we continue our efforts to bridge the digital divide, TP-Link was a natural fit for their networking solutions and new FTTH offerings."

TP-Link Vice President of ISP Sales David Neff shared his insights on the agreement, "This strategic alliance with WAV reinforces our commitment to delivering high-performing products to the market in an expedited fashion. By partnering with WAV, their logistics, staging, and delivery expertise will enable customers to deploy networks faster, bridging the digital divide to the communities most in need."

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge and unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com

About TP-Link

TP-Link, a global multinational group in consumer networking and electronics, enterprise networking and security, carrier networking, software, and cloud services, operates with dual headquarters in Singapore and the U.S. to bolster its worldwide operations. TP-Link is dedicated to delivering reliable, high-performance, convenient products and services to users in over 170 countries and regions. Embracing professionalism, innovation, excellence, and simplicity, we aim to assist our clients in achieving remarkable global performance and enabling consumers to enjoy the wonders of technology.

Contact Information

Zach Hubeck

Executive Vice President of Marketing, WAV and MBSI WAV

zachh@wavonline.com

(847) 343-9216

SOURCE: WAV

View the original press release on newswire.com.