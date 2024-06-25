High Tide Resources Corp.: High Tide Resources Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Adds Significant Capital Markets Strength

High Tide Resources Corp. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (CSE:HTRC) announces the appointment of Jean-François Meilleur to the Board of Directors ("the Board") replacing Serge Pelletier who is stepping down from the Board, effective immediately, but will remain with the Company as an Advisor.

Steve Roebuck, Director & Interim CEO of High Tide states: We're excited to have Jean-François join our Board of Directors. His extensive capital markets experience and hands-on involvement in successful ventures within the junior exploration space make him a valuable addition to the team. Additionally, we express our gratitude to Serge for his significant contributions to High Tide since its inception and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Jean-François Meilleur, Director of High Tide states: "I'm excited to join the High Tide team and contribute to advancing our Labrador West Iron Ore Project and low-carbon green-steel initiative. This reminds me of my early days at Critical Elements Corporation, when the lithium industry had a small audience. Today, there's no doubt about the demand and future growth in the lithium space. I'm confident our green-steel vision will lead us to similar success."

Jean-François Meilleur graduated from HEC Montréal in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in finance. For the past 18 years, he has been a Managing Director at P.E. Partners, a small-cap Capital Market boutique, supporting entrepreneurs in navigating the capital markets. In that role, he has worked with dozens of junior explorers and taken on significant executive roles with Critical Elements, Quebec Precious Metals, and Soma Gold Corp.

About High Tide

High Tide is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to IOCC's Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report was filed on SEDAR on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng.

The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Company, including a NI 43-101 technical report on the Labrador West Iron property can be found on the Company's website at www.hightideresources.com.

Iron Ore and the Labrador Trough Infrastructure Advantage

The Labrador Trough of western Labrador and adjoining Quebec constitutes Canada's primary iron producing district and is host to world-class deposits that have been mined for more than sixty years. The high quality of the deposits in the region allows for a wide range in product diversity, which includes premium fines, concentrate and pellet grades. Importantly, the low-carbon emission future will require Direct Reduction quality concentrate and pellets, two products that the Trough is producing and is considered to have significant growth potential to help support a "Green Iron and Steel" future.

The Property (see location map appended to this press release) is strategically located near the mining communities of Wabush and Labrador City in the province of Newfoundland & Labrador and Fermont in Quebec. The area is home to Champion Iron Ore's Bloom Lake Mine, ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright Mine, Tacora Resources' Scully Mine, and Rio Tinto IOC's Carol Lake Mine.

The Wabush and Labrador City region is very well served with skilled labour, a highway, as well as access to abundant low-cost hydroelectricity and a common carrier railway. The railway has an estimated ~80 million tonnes per year of capacity for transport of iron products to the deep-water port of Sept Isles, Quebec, which provides year-round access to global markets.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Michael Zurowski, P.Eng., Executive Vice President of High Tide, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Forward looking information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, developing the Labrador West Iron Project into the next producer, the acquisition of low cost and potentially high reward lithium projects, the ability to keep exploration costs low, expected access to regional lithium processing hubs, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions.

Labrador West Iron Ore Deposit Location Map

