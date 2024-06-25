Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - WealthyPlanet, a leading innovator behind the AI financial assistant Abi, is excited to announce the appointment of Cyrus Mistry as the new Chief Product Officer and Advisory Board Member. Mistry brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the technology sector, enhancing WealthyPlanet's mission to revolutionize financial management and planning with Abi.

Cyrus Mistry joins WealthyPlanet with a remarkable track record, having held pivotal roles at Google where he was instrumental in shaping several of the company's key products. As the Global Lead for Google Calendar, Chrome Browser for Business, Enterprise Search, Google Drive for Business, and Google Play for Education, Mistry has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in driving product innovation and adoption.

One of Mistry's most notable achievements is founding the Chromebooks for Education and Enterprise product lines. Under his leadership, these products were developed from pre-launch stages to become the #1 device in K-12 education globally, a testament to his vision and strategic acumen.

"We are thrilled to have Cyrus Mistry join the WealthyPlanet team," said John Podlewski, CEO of WealthyPlanet. "His extensive experience and successful track record in the technology sector will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings. Cyrus's leadership will play a crucial role in our efforts to deliver exceptional value to our customers and redefine the landscape of financial technology with Abi."

In his new role at WealthyPlanet, Mistry will oversee product strategy, development, and management, ensuring that the company continues to lead with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its users. Additionally, as a member of the Advisory Board, he will provide strategic insights and guidance to support WealthyPlanet's long-term growth and success.

"I am excited to join WealthyPlanet and contribute to its mission of empowering individuals to achieve financial wellness through innovative technology," said Cyrus Mistry. "I look forward to working with the talented team at WealthyPlanet to develop products that make a meaningful impact in people's lives. As an investor in WealthyPlanet, I am particularly excited to help John raise capital to take Abi to market and ensure its success."

With Mistry's appointment, WealthyPlanet is poised to further its commitment to delivering advanced, user-friendly financial tools through Abi, helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. His visionary approach and deep understanding of technology will undoubtedly drive WealthyPlanet's next phase of growth and innovation.

About WealthyPlanet

WealthyPlanet is a leading AI financial services company dedicated to providing innovative solutions through its AI financial assistant, Abi, which empowers individuals and businesses to achieve financial wellness. Through cutting-edge technology and personalized guidance, WealthyPlanet offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to simplify financial planning and management.

