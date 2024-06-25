Brookfield Asset Management says it aims to more than triple its renewable energy assets under management in India to more than $10 billion within the next three to four years. From pv magazine India Canada's Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world's largest investors in renewable power and climate-transition assets, plans to expand its portfolio of renewable energy assets under management in India to more than $10 billion within the next three to four years. The firm said it is also exploring mergers and acquisitions in this space, as well as opportunities in electric vehicles and green ...

