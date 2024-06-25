Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.06.2024
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
WKN: 928906 | ISIN: US00971T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: AK3
Tradegate
25.06.24
10:33 Uhr
82,51 Euro
-0,13
-0,16 %
25.06.2024 13:00 Uhr
Akamai Technologies, Inc.: Akamai Completes Acquisition of API Security Company Noname

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announces the company has completed its acquisition of application programming interface (API) security company, Noname Security. On May 7, Akamai announced an agreement between the two parties for Akamai to acquire the company in exchange for approximately $450 million.

Noname, one of the top API security vendors in the market, is expected to accelerate Akamai's ability to meet growing customer demand and market requirements as the use of APIs continues to expand. Specifically, Akamai will be able to extend protection across all API traffic locations, no matter the business, integration, or deployment requirements customers may have. Akamai also expects to gain greater scale with Noname's additional sales and marketing resources, and established channel and alliance relationships.

For more information, visit the Akamai application and API security page and the Akamai blog.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice
Media Relations
646-320-4107
[email protected]

Mark Stoutenberg
Investor Relations
857-227-4491
[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

