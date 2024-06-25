Anzeige
WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
25.06.24
08:28 Uhr
2,280 Euro
-0,080
-3,39 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2024 13:12 Uhr
Ice Fish Farm AS: Name change to Kaldvik AS and new ticker KLDVK

Reykjavik, 25 June 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 21 June 2024, where it was announced that the general meeting had resolved to change the name of the company from Ice Fish Farm AS to Kaldvik AS (the "Company"). The Company's ticker will change from IFISH to KLDVK.

The name change has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The change is expected to be implemented on Euronext Growth Oslo and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland shortly.

Contacts: Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of Kaldvik AS: +354 8960426

About Kaldvik AS: Kaldvik AS is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is the 100% owner of Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., the leading farming company in Iceland with its head office in Eskifjörður. The Company is fully integrated with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.kaldvik.is/ for more information about the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


