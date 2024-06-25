Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Luxbright AB (Record Id 267723)

With effect from June 26, 2024, the subscription rights in Luxbright AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including July 05, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LXB TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022419552              
Order book ID:  341178                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                

With effect from June 26, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Luxbright AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including July 26, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LXB BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022419560              
Order book ID:  341179                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
