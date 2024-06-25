Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Luxbright AB (Record Id 267723)

With effect from June 26, 2024, the subscription rights in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 05, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LXB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022419552 Order book ID: 341178 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick With effect from June 26, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 26, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LXB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022419560 Order book ID: 341179 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB