Baker Hughes Foundation Contributes $100,000 To Support Urban Regeneration in Italy

FLORENCE, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / The Baker Hughes Foundation announced Tuesday a $100,000 grant to Angeli del Bello Foundation in support of urban regeneration and social inclusion in Italy. Angeli del Bello Foundation's key mission is to improve cities across the country, which involves promoting the rediscovery of civic sense, educating and inspiring future generations.

The grant to Angeli del Bello Foundation will support the Custodi del Bello project in Florence, Italy, where Baker Hughes has over 4,500 employees. The project brings marginalized groups and people in difficult situations into work teams that take care of public places such as streets, squares, parks, gardens and monuments in the community. Participants are offered the opportunity to be reintegrated into the community and the world of work through care activities of public areas. In addition to being paid, participants are offered trainings and opportunities to meet with local companies looking for workers. Custodi del Bello provides the opportunity to create a social network and acquire useful skills for new entry into the job market.

Baker Hughes employees have volunteered with Angeli del Bello since 2015. Since then, at least three initiatives have been organized each year to raise awareness of sustainability topics and develop joint decoration projects in line with the circular economy.

"Custodi del Bello project, set up four years ago together with our friends from Extrapulita APS Milan and Caritas - Communitas, has shown great potential for development, being the natural complement to the extraordinary work of the volunteers of Angeli del Bello," said Angeli del Bello Onlus Foundation Giorgio Moretti. "Thanks to the Baker Hughes Foundation's generosity, we are confident that we will be able to launch more powerful projects, with the hope of being able to replicate this kind of initiative with many other realities operating in our magnificent Firenze, which need more respect and care."

The grant aligns with the Baker Hughes Foundation's mission of supporting the communities where we conduct business and have employees living and working. This donation to Angeli del Bello Foundation also supports Baker Hughes' commitment to advancing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - SDG 8 to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

"People first, energy forward is at the forefront of everything Baker Hughes achieves. We know that fresh perspectives and unique experiences fuel innovation, and we hope supporting organizations like Angeli del Bello will inspire and engage local communities where we operate," said Deanna Jones, Baker Hughes executive vice president of People, Communications and Transformation and Foundation trustee.

To learn more about Baker Hughes' work in supporting its communities, visit our Corporate Responsibility website.

About the Baker Hughes Foundation:

For 30 years, the Baker Hughes Foundation has been a steward of charitable resources for meaningful community impact. The Foundation seeks to advance environmental quality, education, health, safety, and wellness around the world by supporting organizations with shared values, demonstrated leadership, evidence of impact, financial soundness, and the capacity to implement initiatives and evaluate their success. The Baker Hughes Foundation makes strategic philanthropic contributions, matches Baker Hughes employee contributions, and awards volunteer recognition grants for outstanding employee community service.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

###

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch

+1 713-906-8407

adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Hughes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Hughes

View the original press release on accesswire.com