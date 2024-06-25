Transgrid - the owner of the power grid in New South Wales, Australia - aims to roll out up to 14 synchronous condensers and 4. 8 GW of batteries with "grid-forming" capability to stabilize the electricity grid as coal-fired power plants retire and more renewables come online. From pv magazine Australia Transgrid, which operates the New South Wales electricity transmission system, has said that the growth in inverter-based resources and the exit of the state's coal generators is driving an urgent need to add new sources of system strength to the power system. "Our power system is undergoing a ...

