Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies and Angel Consultants Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Project to Provide Cybersecurity to Government and Private Sectors in West Africa

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Visium Technologies, Inc., ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM), a global cybersecurity and IT infrastructure professional services company, and North Carolina-based Angel Consultants, Inc. ("Angel"), announced today that the two companies have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop and deliver solutions to secure Critical Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) of nations and companies within the West African sub-region from cyber-attacks.

Angel will provide access to opportunities in these regions and explore opportunities in all critical infrastructure sectors: Financial Services, Energy, Emergency Services, Government Facilities, Defense, Healthcare, Critical Manufacturing, Chemical, Commercial Facilities, Communications, Dams, Food and Agriculture, Information Technology, Transportation, Water, and Waste). Visium will provide professional expertise to assess the security requirements for customer-defined use cases and propose/implement cybersecurity solutions, including project management, implementation, and professional training.

Nwachukwu C. Okafor, Angel CEO, stated, "We are excited to be working with a leading Cyber-security firm like Visium. This co-corporation will add needed expertise in delivering world class services that is needed in protecting critical infrastructures in these regions."

"Visium looks forward to providing world class cybersecurity expertise and solutions to contribute to improving the security of critical systems and data to our clients on the African continent," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "We look forward to working with a world class partner like Angel to further expand our global footprint and providing top-tier technology solutions."

Visium's involvement in this project highlights its continued dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of technology and cybersecurity.

About Angel Consultants, Inc.

Angel Consultants Inc., offers unrivaled Consultancy Services across various industries. We are the leading force in transforming industries, creating a seamless and sustainable future for our clients across Security, Aviation, Finance, Oil & Gas, Agriculture and other industries.

For more information, please visit https://www.aconsultantsinc.com

CONTACT:

Angel Consultants, Inc.

Nwachukwu C. Okafor, Chief Executive Officer



Corporate Office:

3509 Haworth Drive, Suite 303,

Raleigh NC 27609

Phone: 919-247-7171

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTC PINK:VISM) is a cyber security solutions provider that uses graph database technology to deliver an analytics-driven, risk-based approach to cybersecurity that provides context to data so that users can make intelligent decisions in real time. Built for the US Army Cyber Command by MITRE Corporation (CyGraph), and then further developed by Visium, our world class TruContextTM technology provides visualization, advanced cyber monitoring intelligence, data modeling, analytics, and automation to help reduce risk, simplify cyber security, and deliver better security outcomes. TruContextTM plugs the gaps left by other security tools.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com and our YouTube Channel.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

CONTACT:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

