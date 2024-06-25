Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2024) - Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) ("Criterium" or the "Company") , an independent upstream energy development and production company focused on energizing growth for Southeast Asia and its shareholders, is pleased to provide an operational update as it relates to optimization activities in the Company's 100% owned and operated Tungkal PSC Indonesia (the "Tungkal PSC").

Intervention and Workover Activities Exceed Expectations and Drive Reduced Operating Costs

A key focus area for Criterium has been increasing production in the Tungkal PSC through the execution of low-cost well interventions and workovers in the Mengoepeh Field ("MGH"). The workovers utilize existing wellbores to target reperforation of the reservoir or seek to perforate bypassed pay zones that have been identified on well-logs.

Since commencing the optimization program in March 2024, Criterium has executed a total of six workovers which have added an estimated 180 bbl/d1 of production to date, which represents average incremental volumes of approximately 30 bbl/d per workover, a 50% increase over the initial forecast rate of 20 bbl/d2. These low-cost activities have increased total production to approximately 900 bbl/d1, a more than 12% increase over the Company's Q1/24 average, on spending of only US$359,000. Overall, Criterium's program costs are on budget, producing at an estimated 50% above the projected type curve, and demonstrating the Company can bring on incremental volumes at less than US$2,000 per flowing barrel. The six workovers completed to date will collectively reach pre-tax payout by the end of June.

Notable Workover Results

MGH-16 - Currently producing approximately 80 bbl/d from the previously untested GH sand. Pre-tax payback from this workover was approximately 15 days, and as such, Criterium is assessing additional potential in the GH sand which will be targeted in future workovers.

MGH-07 - Gas production has been routed to the MGH Central Processing Facility where it is being used as fuel for power generation, directly reducing diesel consumption and resulting in an annualized operating cost savings of approximately US$250,0001 and reducing emissions associated with Criterium's operations at the same time. Criterium is assessing opportunities to further reduce diesel consumption by utilizing gas contained in the MGH field

Summary of workovers conducted to date

Well / Workover Date Current Production1

(volume impact of workover) Total Cost1

(USD) Payback3

(Pre-Tax) Comments MGH-16 May 2024 80 bbl/d

(+77 bbl/d) $54k ~15 days New zone discovered, GH Sand. Currently optimizing pump speed. MGH-01 June 2024 35 bbl/d

(+35 bbl/d) $46k ~35 days Results as expected - currently producing above 'high case' profile. MGH-07 May 2024 7 bbl/d + 40 Mscfd

(+40 Mscfd) $38k ~50 days Gas produced has resulted in annualized costs savings of $250k. MGH-14 May 2024 30 bbl/d

(+20 bbl/d) $75k ~75 days Results as expected - currently producing at 'base case' profile. MGH-31 March 2024 25 bbl/d

(+20 bbl/d) $83k ~85 days Results as expected - currently producing at 'base case' profile. MGH-13 April 2024 5 bbl/d

(+ 0 bbl/d) $63k N/A Low-quality sand was tested, has not performed. Total (Average)

on 6 workovers 182 bbl/d

(30 bbl/d) $359k

($60k)

Overall program is on budget and producing 50% above projected type curve.

Cost variations in the workovers are representative of total length of perforations conducted and the use of specific chemicals to achieve fluid flow increase into the wellbore.

A workover was attempted on MGH-12 in April 2024, however, due to an obstruction down-hole, it was not successfully completed. The Company intends to revisit this well in Q3 2024 to identify and remove the obstruction and complete the workover.

Upcoming workover activities

Criterium remains on track to execute 12-15 workovers in 2024 (six completed to date), with the next set of workovers scheduled for July 2024.

Assessing the future potential of the GH sand, which was successful in MGH-16. High-graded opportunities will be prioritized for near-term workovers.

Optimizing gas production from the MGH field to further reduce operating costs. In addition to MGH-07, which is currently producing gas, Criterium has identified follow-on workovers targeting gas zones within the field to ensure gas production can support power generation needs.

Q3 2024 Drilling Program Update - On Track and On Budget

Criterium has continued to prepare for the upcoming two well drilling program at MGH and has recently procured long leads items for delivery in August 2024. The Company has commenced construction activities on the well-pads required to facilitate the additional wells. All environmental and regulatory permits are in place and the program remains on track to be completed in Q3 2024.

Re-affirming 2024 guidance

Based on the initial success of the MGH workovers and its on-budget drilling campaign, Criterium is pleased to reaffirm 2024 guidance as previously outlined in the Company's April 2, 2024 press release and summarized below.

2024 Metric Guidance Range Details Capital US$4.8 - $5.5MM Allocated to the two well drilling program at MGH, along with 12-15 workovers (six of which have been completed to date). Annual Average

Production 1,000 - 1,100 bbl/d Midpoint represents a 22% increase over 2023 production. Exit Production 1,200 - 1,300 bbl/d Increase of 70-85% over exit 2023 production rate of 700bbl/d1 (June 2024 average production is approximately 900 bbl/d1)

Bulu Divestment Update

On May 21, 2024, Criterium announced the signing of a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement for the arm's length divestment of its wholly owned subsidiary which holds a 42.5% non-operated working interest in the Bulu Production Sharing Contract ("Bulu PSC"). The transaction continues to advance and is ongoing, working towards a targeted close on or about August 31, 2024.

About Criterium Energy Ltd.

Criterium Energy Ltd. (TSXV: CEQ) is Canadian-based upstream energy company focused on the consolidation and sustainable development of assets in Southeast Asia that can deliver scalable growth and cash flow generation. This region is expected to house a population approaching 800 million people within the next 25 years, driving world-leading economic growth and record energy demand. With international operating expertise and a local presence, Criterium intends to contribute responsible, safe and secure sources of energy to help meet this demand. The Company is committed to maximizing total shareholder return by executing across three strategic pillars that include (1) fostering a successful and sustainable reputation; (2) leveraging innovation and technology arbitrage; and (3) achieving operational excellence with an unwavering commitment to safety. For further information please visit our website (www.criteriumenergy.com) or contact:

Matthew Klukas

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Criterium Energy Ltd.

Email: info@criteriumenergy.com

Andrew Spitzer

VP Corporate Development Criterium Energy Ltd.

Email: info@criteriumenergy.com

