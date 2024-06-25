WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' among Insurance Intermediaries in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix2024. 'Leaders' are identified by their vision and capability to deliver services and ability to create market impact.

The insurance intermediary segment, which includes agents, brokers, and Managing General Agents (MGAs), serves as a crucial link between insurance companies and end consumers. These firms offer a wide range of solutions from risk placement to enhancing customer experiences.

Everest Group's report highlights how WNS' domain-led digital solutions, including Unified Analytics Platform (UAP), Digital Workbench, and WNS InVog (Insurance-in-a-Box), have enabled it to secure new client wins and achieve double digit growth. Additionally, WNS' strategic investments into proprietary solutions such as SKENSE and strong strategic technology partnerships for InsurTechs were cited as key differentiators. The report also notes WNS' leadership position in the UK and Europe markets, and its ability to deliver business transformation for members of the Lloyd's of London market.

"Insurance intermediaries are increasingly seen as strategic advisors who can leverage data-driven insights to aid clients in proactive risk management. WNS' domain expertise and focus on digital transformation solutions have helped clients enhance operations and positively influence customer experiences in a highly volatile and regulated market. Our ability to co-create technology-led, outcome-based, market-differentiated solutions has enabled us to deliver exceptional business value for our clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"Within the context of dynamic market fluctuations driven by heightened interest rates and economic ambiguity, insurance intermediaries have increasingly turned to Business Process Services (BPS) providers to mitigate escalating operational expenses. WNS is increasingly being favored as a BPS provider for intermediaries, attributed to its proactive methodology, precision, and transformative foresight, aimed at achieving operational excellence within the intermediary sector," said Sahil Chaudhary, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Additionally, WNS has fortified its capabilities through strategic alliances with several InsurTech enterprises, thereby emerging as a Leader in Everest Group Insurance Intermediaries Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024."

WNS offers a full suite of digital-first services to over 65 global insurance clients, leveraging deep domain knowledge, unique technology accelerators, strategic InsurTech partnerships, advanced analytics, and digital transformation solutions to innovate and transform operations for insurers. WNS has established an office in Lloyd's, which is a first for any business transformation and services company and has been co-creating unique solutions for insurance intermediaries in the Lloyd's Market. WNS' transformative offerings for insurance intermediaries include InVog (Insurance-in-a-Box), outcome-based flexible delivery models, a comprehensive suite of proprietary offerings coupled with strategic partnerships, and a growing array of Gen AI solutions.

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2024, WNS had 60,125 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

