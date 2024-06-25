ORCA Computing, a leading quantum computing company, has announced it is spearheading a collaborative R&D consortium to develop market changing multiplexing technologies to advance quantum networking for use in quantum computing and data centers. In collaboration with other top quantum experts, including Toshiba Europe, Ltd., Bay Photonics, Ltd., Imperial College London, and University College London, the consortium will develop advanced multiplexing and switching technologies for large-scale quantum data transfer to scale quantum computing to levels necessary for commercial application.

"As with classical networking, quantum networking is essential for the transmission and sharing of quantum information. Multiplexing and switching are foundational techniques in the telecommunications industry, enabling ultra-high data transmission rates," explained Bob Sorensen, Senior VP of Research at Hyperion Research.

"In order for enterprise use-cases to fully benefit from quantum computing, effective quantum networking will be needed to facilitate the scaling up of quantum systems beyond the limits of individual quantum processors. The development of advanced components for large-scale quantum data transfer is a critical next step for the industry and could drive significant market advancements," added Sorensen.

Building from ORCA's extensive experience in quantum control of photons, the project sets the stage for a significant advancement in quantum networking capabilities, with broad implications for high performance computing and cloud data centers. For the first time ever, a suite of technologies will be delivered and operated in tandem: quantum memories, frequency shifters, and spatial switches. This will allow the networking that takes place within and between quantum computers to exponentially scale to performance levels necessary for industrial scale quantum computing and networking.

"This advancement will mark a significant step forward in current multiplexing and switching technologies, fostering the growth of quantum networking and advancing telecommunications," said Josh Nunn, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at ORCA Computing. "The anticipated result of this project will be a world-first demonstration of three high-performance quantum communications technologies used together. Combined with ORCA approach to modular system design, users can benefit from both superior performance and upgradability."

ORCA Computing's Co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Josh Nunn, will discuss aspects of the project during his presentation titled: "Networking technologies for effective scaling of quantum computers." at the Quantum for International Workshop (Q4I Workshop) in Rome, NY on June 27, 2024. Learn more here.

About ORCA Computing

ORCA Computing, headquartered in London, UK with offices in the United States and Canada, is a leading developer and provider of full-stack photonic quantum computing systems. Established in 2019 and originating from the University of Oxford, the company provides an innovative approach to photonic quantum computing. Anchored in a modular optical fiber-based architecture, ORCA's proprietary methods of manipulating the time, frequency and switching of single photons paves the way for quantum computing using significantly fewer components. ORCA Computing has successfully delivered numerous on-premises quantum computers to leading customers including the UK Ministry of Defense and the Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center.

