North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has been named a top consulting firm in the UK by Consultancy.uk for the second consecutive year. The firm received a variety of platinum and gold rankings in 16 service and industry-based categories.

Consultancy.uk compiled the ranked list based on research conducted in various areas, including capability assessments, industry recognition, reputation, analyst benchmarks and thought leadership. Survey insights from executives, consultants, clients and graduates were also considered in forming the rankings.

North Highland received the following recognitions:

Platinum: Change Management, Healthcare, Human Resources, Process Management and Project Management

Change Management, Healthcare, Human Resources, Process Management and Project Management Gold: Banking, Data Science, Digital Management, Operations, Pharma Life Sciences, Public Sector, Retail, Supply Chain and Travel, Transport and Logistics

"I'm proud of our recognition as a 2024 Top Consulting Firm," said Anthony Shaw, managing director and EMEA business leader. "This is a testament to the value we deliver for our clients and the quality of our North Highland people. Client satisfaction is our top priority."

To review this year's list of Top Consulting Firms in the UK, visit https://www.consultancy.uk/rankings.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

