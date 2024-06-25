Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
EM 2024 Achtelfinale – Sommermärchen auch bei diesen Aktien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSK6 | ISIN: SE0016075337 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DA
Tradegate
25.06.24
15:15 Uhr
5,270 Euro
-0,005
-0,09 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OX2 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OX2 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2605,30515:42
GlobeNewswire
25.06.2024 14:11 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in OX2 due to offer (13/24)

The following information is based on the press release from OX2 AB (OX2)
published on May 13, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello BidCo AB, have announced a voluntary cash
offer to acquire all outstanding shares in OX2 so that every one (1) OX2 share
held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of SEK 60.00 per share. If
OX2, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying
share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support
related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new
expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in OX2
(OX2) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information
provided in the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1230619
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.