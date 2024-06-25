NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in OX2 due to offer (13/24)

The following information is based on the press release from OX2 AB (OX2) published on May 13, 2024 and may be subject to change. EQT Infrastructure VI, through Otello BidCo AB, have announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in OX2 so that every one (1) OX2 share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of SEK 60.00 per share. If OX2, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in OX2 (OX2) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the information provided in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1230619