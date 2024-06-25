CDR813 and CDR505 programs further broaden pipeline of cancer-specific targeted therapies

CDR-Life Inc. today announced an expansion of its pipeline of novel T cell engagers (TCE) with the addition of CDR813 and CDR505.

CDR813 is a highly potent and selective TCE candidate targeting tumors expressing PRAME (preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma) in HLA-A*02:01 patients. PRAME is a clinically validated pan-cancer target expressed in a broad set of tumors including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), endometrial cancer, melanoma and ovarian cancer, but not in normal tissue. A bi-valent and bi-specific antibody-based TCE, CDR813 targets a PRAME peptide presented on tumor cells by the HLA-A*02 complex and the CD3 receptor on T-cells with unparalleled potency and specificity.

CDR505 is a TCE targeting KK-LC-1, a novel HLA-A*01 target relevant in common cancer populations not yet addressed by other T cell receptor (TCR) therapeutics. While most TCE programs target the HLA-A02 haplotype, CDR505 targets KK-LC-1/HLA-A*01, expanding the potential of TCEs to benefit a large patient population with high unmet need. Preclinical data on CDR505 was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2024.

"With our continued investment in building a broad pipeline of unique, potent and highly cancer-targeted therapies, we are expanding the promise of our differentiated T cell engager platform to treat a range of solid tumors," said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. "Importantly, the CDR813 and CDR505 programs are geared toward populations with significant unmet medical need, increasing our reach to benefit more patients."

