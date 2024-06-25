The Arthritis Foundation Amplifies July's Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month with Initiatives to Benefit Hundreds of Thousands of Kids

Annual JA Family Summit, dedicated summer camps, pediatric rheumatologist shortage and research efforts make life-changing differences for kids and families living with arthritis

The Arthritis Foundation is proudly focused on raising awareness of its resources for children and families living with juvenile arthritis (JA), especially during July's Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month.JA initiatives include the annual JA Family Summit taking place in St. Louis, Missouri, July 11-14, specialized JA summer camps and resources available year-round, as well as calling attention to the extreme shortage of pediatric rheumatologists in the U.S. and funding innovative research. Juvenile arthritis is a debilitating condition that affects hundreds of thousands of kids and teens, impacting their daily lives, education and overall mental and physical well-being.

"Our commitment to supporting children and families affected by juvenile arthritis is unwavering," said Steven Taylor, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "We strive to make a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by this challenging condition. Together with our JA kids, their families and their pediatric health care providers, we are proud to foster a supportive community while driving progress towards a better future for all those with juvenile arthritis."

40th Juvenile Arthritis Family Summit

This year marks the 40th annual Juvenile Arthritis Family Summit in St. Louis, Missouri, July 11-14. Coinciding with Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month, this four-day event offers education, wellness and community support for families dealing with juvenile arthritis and childhood rheumatic diseases. The summit includes educational sessions for parents/caregivers, young adults, teens and children as young as four years old. Siblings are welcome to join in the fun, ensuring a holistic family experience with a lasting and powerful impact.

Juvenile Arthritis Summer Camps

The Arthritis Foundation further supports the importance of fun and education for children living with arthritis, hosting 12 specialized JA summer camps, including one virtual camp. These camps are staffed by medical professionals and volunteers trained to meet the unique support needs of campers in areas such as pain management, medication administration and emotional well-being. Camp activities include horseback riding, arts and crafts, swimming, boating, rock climbing, archery, and more, all accessible to campers with diverse needs. Education opportunities focus on self-advocacy, stress management, pill swallowing, injection lessons and arthritis education. These camps not only offer recreation but also help campers develop essential skills and forge lifelong friendships, supporting the Arthritis Foundation's mission of nurturing an inclusive environment where kids with arthritis can thrive.

Addressing the Pediatric Rheumatologist Shortage

The severe shortage of pediatric rheumatologists in the United States is a critical issue. Seven states lack a pediatric rheumatologist entirely, and 50% of states have fewer than five specialists. This scarcity forces families to travel long distances for necessary care, exacerbating the challenges for children living with juvenile arthritis. A visual representation of this shortage can be downloaded here. Note that since this graphic was developed, Montana has welcomed its first pediatric rheumatologist, Dr. Julie Campbell - a huge win for families within the state and neighboring regions. Dr. Campbell completed her pediatric rheumatology fellowship at Seattle Children's Hospital in 2023 with funding made available through the Arthritis Foundation.

Funding Juvenile Arthritis Research

The Arthritis Foundation is proud to collaborate with the Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) to advance research in juvenile arthritis. This partnership aims to explore new treatments, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately find a cure for juvenile arthritis. Since 2002, the Arthritis Foundation has invested over $35M in research aimed at improving outcomes in childhood rheumatic diseases in partnership with CARRA.

To learn about Arthritis Foundation resources and impact in your community, visit arthritis.org. To speak with a trained staff member at the Arthritis Foundation's Helpline, call 800-283-7800. Helpline staff are available from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Help is available in English and Spanish.

About the Arthritis Foundation

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As Champions of Yes, the Arthritis Foundation has a mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation not only champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight to conquer arthritis - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit?arthritis.org.

###

CONTACT:

Julie Thomas

jthomas@mower.com

212.980.9064

SOURCE: Arthritis Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com