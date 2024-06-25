Strategos Group Launches National Advocacy Management Practice, Empowers Education Companies to Navigate Dynamic Policy Landscape

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Strategos Group, a leading education management consultancy, announced that Strategos partner and former Florida State Representative Vance Aloupis will spearhead its groundbreaking National Advocacy Management (NAM) practice, which launches today. Because the education landscape is rapidly evolving, NAM offers a tailored, data-driven advocacy campaign to navigate the evolving state policies to ensure companies thrive.

"In today's dynamic policy environment, education companies face unique challenges in managing the state-specific policies that impact the students they serve," said Adam Giery, Managing Partner at Strategos Group. "The launch of our National Advocacy Management practice embodies our commitment to providing innovative solutions and unmistakable client value that empowers companies to achieve their goals, which benefits students."

Aloupis brings decades of experience and insight from his tenure as a lawyer, a former Florida State Representative, and CEO of the Children's Movement of Florida.?

"Our National Advocacy Management practice represents a paradigm shift in education policy advocacy," Aloupis said. "This is not a referral network. This is a comprehensive, personal approach that empowers our clients to cut through the noise and achieve meaningful results in an increasingly competitive market."

Unlike traditional advocacy approaches that rely on referral networks and plug-and-play lobbyists, NAM prioritizes a dedicated team of professionals who understand each client's unique needs and the nuances of education policy in every state. By leveraging data-driven insights, NAM matches state and company interests to identify the most suitable advocates for each client's issues, ensuring alignment with broader national campaigns.

In an ever-evolving market, NAM provides the foresight and strategic guidance necessary for education solutions to navigate new market niches and adapt to changing landscapes. With its unparalleled expertise and commitment to client success, NAM sets a new standard for education policy advocacy, maximizing visibility and access for clients seeking superior solutions.

