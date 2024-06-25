Zoe Financial: Zoe Wealth Platform Named Finalist in the 2024 Wealthies Awards for Innovation in Advisor Success

Zoe Financial is Proud to Announce That the Zoe Wealth Platform is a Finalist for the Prestigious 2024 Wealthies Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2024 / Zoe Financial, a solution combining lead generation with a premier digital wealth platform to enable RIAs to scale their services, announced the Zoe Wealth Platform as a finalist in the TAMPs category for the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards.

"Being selected as a finalist is a testament to the dedication of our team. We created a comprehensive platform that supports advisors in growing their business and enhancing their ability to provide exceptional client service," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's founder and CEO.

About the Zoe Wealth Platform

By making day-to-day processes seamless, the platform reduces the time from hiring an advisor to opening an account from the industry standard of many weeks to a few days. The white-labeled platform allows advisors to customize the interface while leveraging Zoe's features, including:

Efficient Account Opening : Onboard clients and open accounts in minutes, eliminating traditional paperwork and reducing onboarding time from seven days to seven minutes.

: Onboard clients and open accounts in minutes, eliminating traditional paperwork and reducing onboarding time from seven days to seven minutes. Streamlined Asset Management : Portfolio management with automated rebalancing ensures optimal investment strategies while saving time for advisors.

: Portfolio management with automated rebalancing ensures optimal investment strategies while saving time for advisors. Commission-Free Fractional Trading : The platform offers commission-free fractional trading on U.S.-listed securities and mutual funds using Apex Clearing & Custody.

: The platform offers commission-free fractional trading on U.S.-listed securities and mutual funds using Apex Clearing & Custody. Modern Client Dashboard: User-friendly client dashboard enabling frictionless account opening, funding, and performance tracking.

User-friendly client dashboard enabling frictionless account opening, funding, and performance tracking. Concierge Team: Unlimited support for clients and advisors, including onboarding clients, processing account applications, and assisting in account transfers.

"Our automated rebalancing and trading capabilities provide a solution at scale to keep client accounts aligned with their portfolios. By minimizing manual trades analysis, reconciliation, and cash management, the all-in-one platform frees time for advisors to focus on advising clients while our tech handles the rest," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, Zoe's VP of Investments.

"Unlike traditional platforms, the Zoe Wealth Platform seamlessly integrates the entire wealth management journey. Our platform enables clients to undergo a fully digital onboarding and account opening workflow via a link sent by their advisor," said Dillon Ferguson, Zoe's VP of Product.

About The Awards

They recognize outstanding initiatives driving financial advisors' success and growth. With a record-breaking 1,000 nominations from 400+ companies this year, being selected as a finalist underscores Zoe Financial's commitment to innovation and excellence.

Request a demo at https://zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor/.

About Zoe Financial:

Zoe aims to help grow and protect wealth through exceptional client experience and innovative technology for independent RIAs and individuals. Through Zoe's platform, individuals can connect with vetted fiduciary financial advisors across the U.S. based on their unique financial situation. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. For more information, visit zoefin.com.

Disclosure: The 2024 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize outstanding companies, individuals, and initiatives that drive financial advisors' success and growth. Zoe Financial didn't compensate WealthManagement.com to be included as a finalist. For more information, visit https://informaconnect.com/wealth-management-industry-awards/.

